Google sent out notifications to Google Ads advertisers with upcoming changes to customer match lists. Google will set a new maximum membership duration of 540 days for customer match lists starting on April 7, 2025.

This applies to Customer Match lists in Google Ads and Display & Video 360 platforms.

Google said, "existing lists configured to have no membership expiration set or membership expiration greater than 540 days will be updated to use the maximum membership duration of 540 days, and a membership duration of 540 days will be retroactively applied to all those existing members that have a longer duration."

"The reflected list size decreases as memberships expire. Campaigns targeting too small a segment of users can't serve ads and may automatically pause. Refresh your Customer Match list before April 7, 2025 to renew memberships or replace the expired Customer Match lists with up-to-date lists to ensure that your ad campaigns are not interrupted," Google added.

This means you need to regularly refresh your list. "With a set membership duration, you will need to start refreshing your list regularly by re-uploading customer data to your lists. If you do not, the list size will get smaller over time," Google wrote.

This email was posted by Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn who wrote:

Here is a copy of the email:

