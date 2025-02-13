Google Ads Customer Match Lists To Have 540 Days Expiration Date

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Bubbles

Google sent out notifications to Google Ads advertisers with upcoming changes to customer match lists. Google will set a new maximum membership duration of 540 days for customer match lists starting on April 7, 2025.

This applies to Customer Match lists in Google Ads and Display & Video 360 platforms.

Google said, "existing lists configured to have no membership expiration set or membership expiration greater than 540 days will be updated to use the maximum membership duration of 540 days, and a membership duration of 540 days will be retroactively applied to all those existing members that have a longer duration."

"The reflected list size decreases as memberships expire. Campaigns targeting too small a segment of users can't serve ads and may automatically pause. Refresh your Customer Match list before April 7, 2025 to renew memberships or replace the expired Customer Match lists with up-to-date lists to ensure that your ad campaigns are not interrupted," Google added.

This means you need to regularly refresh your list. "With a set membership duration, you will need to start refreshing your list regularly by re-uploading customer data to your lists. If you do not, the list size will get smaller over time," Google wrote.

This email was posted by Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn who wrote:

Big update! Starting April 7, 2025, Google Ads and Display & Video 360 will enforce a 540-day maximum membership duration for Customer Match lists. Lists exceeding this limit will be adjusted, potentially reducing list size and pausing campaigns with too few users. To avoid disruptions, refresh or update your lists before this date. Regularly re-upload customer data to maintain list size and effectiveness.

Here is a copy of the email:

Google Ads Customer Match Expiration

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2025

Feb 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Search Faster By About 60 Milliseconds

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Customer Match Lists To Have 540 Days Expiration Date

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Blames Google Algorithm Change For Weaker Than Expected Growth

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search AI Answers Now Showing Link Sources

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Snippet Showing Future Date: Bug Or Feature?

Feb 13, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Reddit Blames Google Algorithm Change For Weaker Than Expected Growth
Next Story: Google Search Faster By About 60 Milliseconds

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.