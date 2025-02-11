Microsoft seems to be testing dropping the AI labels and other interaction features from the Bing Search AI Answers. Or maybe, Bing dropped its AI Answers for normal featured snippets - although, I doubt that.

I suspect it is a bug but maybe not. I mean, when I wrote this, the labels above the AI Answers are gone and it is not just Sachin Patel noticing this and posting screenshots on X.

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is what it looked like a couple of weeks ago:

Here are more screenshots:

Bing has removed the symbols that used to show AI content, like, and dislike. They're no longer displayed with the Bing AI overview. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/byf8ntgOmy — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 10, 2025

A bug? A feature? A test?

