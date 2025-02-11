Bing Tests Dropping AI Labels From AI Answers

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Label

Microsoft seems to be testing dropping the AI labels and other interaction features from the Bing Search AI Answers. Or maybe, Bing dropped its AI Answers for normal featured snippets - although, I doubt that.

I suspect it is a bug but maybe not. I mean, when I wrote this, the labels above the AI Answers are gone and it is not just Sachin Patel noticing this and posting screenshots on X.

Here is what it looks like now:

Bing Drops Ai Answer Label

Here is what it looked like a couple of weeks ago:

Bing Ai Answer Labels

Here are more screenshots:

A bug? A feature? A test?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2025

Feb 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: How To Tell If Google Sees Tabbed Navigation

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Advertisers: Google LSA Lead Quality Drops After Auto Lead Credits

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Dropping AI Labels From AI Answers

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Support Account Re-Verification During Ongoing Thread

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gambling and Games Policy Update On April 14th

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Support Account Re-Verification During Ongoing Thread
Next Story: Advertisers: Google LSA Lead Quality Drops After Auto Lead Credits

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.