Yep, we are seeing more Google search ranking volatility mid-week. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for February. Google Ads has a new quality update that accounts for user navigation experience. Google AI Overviews has these super detailed comparison modes. Google AI Overviews seem to be killing click-through rates for organic and paid results. Google’s updated quality raters guidelines mentioned generative AI a bunch and also mentioned significant scrolling for recipes blogs. We have more details and screenshots of Google’s AI Mode. Gary Illyes from Google said we need to focus on originality, he also said don’t update your lastmod date for copyright date changes. Google says that people know when you write bio pages for SEO purposes. Google Business Profiles now added product studio AI to help with your product images. Google is testing AI generated background images for your shopping ads by default, you would need to opt out. Microsoft Advertising has a bunch of new PMax and feature updates. Yahoo Search AI features may be powered also by Microsoft Copilot. ChatGPT Search no longer requires a login, Gemini 2.0 is open to all and Microsoft’s Think Deeper in Copilot is now free. The Head of Search at Microsoft touted Bing’s growth. Google also released its earnings report, and ad revenue was up. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

