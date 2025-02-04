Yahoo Search AI Features Powered By Microsoft Copilot?

Feb 4, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Bing Robot

Ever since we began seeing the new Yahoo Search AI features and AI Chat, we've been asking if they were powered by their own AI, by maybe OpenAI or maybe Microsoft Copilot. Well, it seems there is evidence that these features are powered by Microsoft Copilot.

While initially we saw that the AI Answers in Yahoo noted they were labeled as powered by OpenAI, now some AI features in Yahoo Search are labeled as powered by Microsoft Copilot.

Here is a screenshot from on Sachin Patel X:

Yahoo Ai Chat Microsoft Copilot

Here is the previous screenshot of the Yahoo AI answer in Search that says OpenAI:

Yahoo Search Ai Generated Answers

Maybe Yahoo is testing both? I mean, Microsoft Copilot is using a lot of OpenAI as well.

Forum discussion at X.

 

