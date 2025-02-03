Jordi Ribas, the Head of Search at Microsoft, touted Bing's growth on social media (X and LinkedIn). He wrote, "Since we launched Bing Chat in Feb 2023, we’ve seen significant growth in users, engagement and even market share on PC."

As you know, Microsoft Advertising saw 21% growth, as we covered. Jordi Ribas wrote, "Microsoft reported earlier this week that our search and news business grew 21% YoY."

Here is the chart he shared of the growth from Comscore and Statcounter, I should note, Jordi specifically said this is a measurement of PC share (this does not include mobile) - yea, the data is sliced a bit, probably to look better:

He then spoke about AI and LLMs and what challenge it has for Bing's future. He said if anything, these make search better. Here is what he wrote:

People often ask me whether LLMs will replace Bing and other web search engines, especially after seeing low-cost models like the ones released by DeepSeek and others earlier this week. But LLMs are in fact making web search more strategic and important than ever. Lots of companies will leverage open-source LLMs to build advanced chatbots, but only the LLMs grounded with a web search engine will be up-to-date and highly competitive.

I should note, a few weeks ago, I did a deeper dive on this search market share data.

