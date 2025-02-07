Google Says People Know When Author Bios Are For SEO Purposes

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Robot Journalist

John Mueller from Google wrote on Bluesky, "and let's be honest, people can tell when author bios are used purely as an SEO tactic. It's kinda awkward, not reassuring."

This was in response to a post from Nikki Pilkington who said "Stop treating author bios as an SEO tactic and start treating them as what they are – a tool for building trust with your actual human readers."

John amplified that post and said, "I don't know who needs to hear it ->" and quoted the thread.

Here is the original post:

Stop treating author bios as an SEO tactic and start treating them as what they are – a tool for building trust with your actual human readers.

— Nikki Pilkington (@nikkipilkington.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 4:30 AM

Like I said, John reshared it and wrote:

I don't know who needs to hear it ->

... and let's be honest, people can tell when author bios are used purely as an SEO tactic. It's kinda awkward, not reassuring.

Here are some other related stories on this topic over the recent years:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2025

Feb 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Google Ads Quality Update, Google AI Overviews Updates & Other Search Engines

Feb 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Says People Know When Author Bios Are For SEO Purposes

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Keyword Planner New Auto-Organize Keywords To Ad Groups

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Reinstatements Now Include Case & 5 Upload Documents

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours

Feb 7, 2025 - 7:25 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Keyword Planner New Auto-Organize Keywords To Ad Groups
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Google Ads Quality Update, Google AI Overviews Updates & Other Search Engines

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.