John Mueller from Google wrote on Bluesky, "and let's be honest, people can tell when author bios are used purely as an SEO tactic. It's kinda awkward, not reassuring."

This was in response to a post from Nikki Pilkington who said "Stop treating author bios as an SEO tactic and start treating them as what they are – a tool for building trust with your actual human readers."

Stop treating author bios as an SEO tactic and start treating them as what they are – a tool for building trust with your actual human readers. — Nikki Pilkington (@nikkipilkington.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 4:30 AM

