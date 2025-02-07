Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Many Google reviews go missing for a ton of local businesses. We now have more details on Google's new AI Mode test. Google said author bios for SEO are easy to spot. Google Ads keyword planner added auto-organize new keywords. Google Business Profiles updated its reinstatement process again. Google added a new document on using Google Analytics and Search Console data together. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

