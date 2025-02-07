Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Many Google reviews go missing for a ton of local businesses. We now have more details on Google's new AI Mode test. Google said author bios for SEO are easy to spot. Google Ads keyword planner added auto-organize new keywords. Google Business Profiles updated its reinstatement process again. Google added a new document on using Google Analytics and Search Console data together. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
More Details & Screenshots Of Google's AI Mode
In December, we reported that Google was experimenting with something they call AI Mode. Well, now, we have more details and even screenshots of AI Mode in Google Search.
-
Google Local Reviews Decreasing Over Past 24 Hours
I am seeing a ton of complaints in the Google Business Profiles forums about reviews going missing. A lot of people are saying the review counts have dropped from one number to a lower number.
-
New Google Doc On Using Google Analytics & Search Console Data Together
Google added a new developer document and video explanation on how to use Google Analytics data and Google Search Console data together. One of the biggest confusions I see is when people try to compare the data between those two analytics tools - they measure different things in different ways.
-
Google Says People Know When Author Bios Are For SEO Purposes
John Mueller from Google wrote on Bluesky, "and let's be honest, people can tell when author bios are used purely as an SEO tactic. It's kinda awkward, not reassuring." This was in response to a post from Nikki Pilkington who said "Stop treating author bios as an SEO tactic and start treating them as what they are '" a tool for building trust with your actual human readers."
-
Google Ads Keyword Planner New Auto-Organize Keywords To Ad Groups
Google Ads has a new feature in the keyword planner tool that will auto-organize new keywords into ad groups for you. This feature will take your new keywords and auto-organize them into keyword ideas in ad groups.
-
Google Business Profiles Reinstatements Now Include Case & 5 Upload Documents
Google has updated its Google Business Profiles reinstatement emails to now include the case number on the first appeal email. Plus, Google added five proof upload boxes to upload more evidence for Google to review.
-
Oversized Google Room (Bit Creepy)
This room at Google's office, the GooglePlex, seems a bit creepy to me. With the style, the oversized fake flowers and the lamps. Maybe it is just me but it really caught my attention.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Google Ads Quality Update, Google AI Overviews Updates & Other Search Engines
Yep, we are seeing more Google search ranking volatility mid-week. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for February. Google Ads has a new quality update that accounts for user navigation experience...
