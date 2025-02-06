ChatGPT Search More Open; Google Expands Gemini 2.0 & Microsoft Think Deeper in Copilot

OpenAI announced big news that its ChatGPT Search service is now open and no longer requires a login or an account. It comes the same day that Google expanded access to Gemini 2.0 to all users and where Microsoft said Think Deeper in Copilot is free for all users.

Here are those announcements:

Busy day in AI Search for these folks...

I do wonder if ChatGPT Search, without a login, will make a dent in Google's market share.

Forum discussion at X.

 

