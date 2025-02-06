OpenAI announced big news that its ChatGPT Search service is now open and no longer requires a login or an account. It comes the same day that Google expanded access to Gemini 2.0 to all users and where Microsoft said Think Deeper in Copilot is free for all users.

Here are those announcements:

ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — no sign up required. pic.twitter.com/VElT7cxxjZ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2025

Today we’re expanding the Gemini 2.0 family with new options and broader availability.



This builds on the first model we launched in December: 2.0 Flash, our model with low latency and better performance ⚡



Read more on today’s launches ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SRpDIJMhUP — Google (@Google) February 5, 2025

Think Deeper in Copilot is now free for all users, and it’s a big deal! Taking more time to reason means better-structured, more thoughtful responses. Put it to the test with these prompts. 🧵 — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 5, 2025

Busy day in AI Search for these folks...

I do wonder if ChatGPT Search, without a login, will make a dent in Google's market share.

