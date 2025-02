Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

OpenAI announced big news that its ChatGPT Search service is now open and no longer requires a login or an account. It comes the same day that Google expanded access to Gemini 2.0 to all users and where Microsoft said Think Deeper in Copilot is free for all users.

Here are those announcements:

ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — no sign up required. pic.twitter.com/VElT7cxxjZ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2025

Today we’re expanding the Gemini 2.0 family with new options and broader availability.



This builds on the first model we launched in December: 2.0 Flash, our model with low latency and better performance ⚡



Read more on today’s launches ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SRpDIJMhUP — Google (@Google) February 5, 2025

Think Deeper in Copilot is now free for all users, and it’s a big deal! Taking more time to reason means better-structured, more thoughtful responses. Put it to the test with these prompts. 🧵 — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 5, 2025

Busy day in AI Search for these folks...

I do wonder if ChatGPT Search, without a login, will make a dent in Google's market share.

