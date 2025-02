Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is sending emails to some advertisers letting them know that they can opt out of a test, where Google will use AI to automatically create backgrounds for their images in Google Shopping Ads.

The email says, "Starting soon, Google will temporarily test Al generated images for your Shopping Ads. For a limited time, your products may appear with background images generated by Google's Al technology to enhance their visual appeal."

I spotted this email from Kirk Williams on X, who added, "Just received this notice for a client Merchant Center account. Auto-AI image generation will begin unless you opt out (it appears to be account specific, so no need to panic)."

He also shared this screenshot of the email:

As you can see, the email goes on to say:

Google aims to improve the performance of your ads and drive more sales for your products. The products themselves will not be altered and will be shown in a relevant background scene. All images will be reviewed and approved by a human before being displayed on Google.

Anu Adegbola covered this at Search Engine Land and added, "do you want Google automating the image that shows on the background of shopping ads, when we have hears advertisers lack of confidence in AI being able to reflect brand guidelines in AI generated creatives accurately?"

At least you can opt out, right?

Forum discussion at X.