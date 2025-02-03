Google is sending emails to some advertisers letting them know that they can opt out of a test, where Google will use AI to automatically create backgrounds for their images in Google Shopping Ads.

The email says, "Starting soon, Google will temporarily test Al generated images for your Shopping Ads. For a limited time, your products may appear with background images generated by Google's Al technology to enhance their visual appeal."

I spotted this email from Kirk Williams on X, who added, "Just received this notice for a client Merchant Center account. Auto-AI image generation will begin unless you opt out (it appears to be account specific, so no need to panic)."

He also shared this screenshot of the email:

As you can see, the email goes on to say:

Google aims to improve the performance of your ads and drive more sales for your products. The products themselves will not be altered and will be shown in a relevant background scene. All images will be reviewed and approved by a human before being displayed on Google.

Anu Adegbola covered this at Search Engine Land and added, "do you want Google automating the image that shows on the background of shopping ads, when we have hears advertisers lack of confidence in AI being able to reflect brand guidelines in AI generated creatives accurately?"

At least you can opt out, right?

Forum discussion at X.