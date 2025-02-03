Google To Test AI Generated Background Images For Your Shopping Ads

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Products Shoot

Google is sending emails to some advertisers letting them know that they can opt out of a test, where Google will use AI to automatically create backgrounds for their images in Google Shopping Ads.

The email says, "Starting soon, Google will temporarily test Al generated images for your Shopping Ads. For a limited time, your products may appear with background images generated by Google's Al technology to enhance their visual appeal."

I spotted this email from Kirk Williams on X, who added, "Just received this notice for a client Merchant Center account. Auto-AI image generation will begin unless you opt out (it appears to be account specific, so no need to panic)."

He also shared this screenshot of the email:

Google Product Listings Generative Ai Email

As you can see, the email goes on to say:

Google aims to improve the performance of your ads and drive more sales for your products. The products themselves will not be altered and will be shown in a relevant background scene. All images will be reviewed and approved by a human before being displayed on Google.

Anu Adegbola covered this at Search Engine Land and added, "do you want Google automating the image that shows on the background of shopping ads, when we have hears advertisers lack of confidence in AI being able to reflect brand guidelines in AI generated creatives accurately?"

At least you can opt out, right?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2025

Feb 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

February 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google To Test AI Generated Background Images For Your Shopping Ads

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Head of Search at Microsoft Touts Bings Growth & Power Of LLMs

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Edit Products Feature Gains Product Studio AI

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Related Places Carousel Map

Feb 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Head of Search at Microsoft Touts Bings Growth & Power Of LLMs
Next Story: February 2025 Google Webmaster Report

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.