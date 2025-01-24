Google search ranking volatility is heated this week, but some of the tools are having issues tracking them. Google is sending out penalties, manual actions, over site reputation abuse in the European regions. Google updated its search quality raters guidelines. Google spam lead updated his bio, saying he works on detecting and treating AI-generated content. Google said that sometimes doing SEO can cause problems. Google has removed breadcrumbs from the mobile search results. Google AI Overviews come to Circle to Search. Google’s opt-out for page annotations does work. Google Business Profiles launches WhatsApp chat in the US. Google Maps pins are showing on service area businesses. Google Ads launched new Performance Max features yesterday. Google Ads weekly spend fluctuations explained. Google Ads PMax search term insights gets source data and private search term category data. Bing is testing adaptive zoom. Bing is testing a new local pack design. Bing is testing real estate search filter. Bing is hiding Google search results. Yahoo Search is testing AI Chat. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- 0:00 - Introduction
- 0:34 - Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Starting On Jan 20th
- 1:14 - Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe
- 1:55 - Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gain 11 New Pages
- 2:26 - Google Clarified Site Reputation Abuse Policy & Manual Actions
- 2:54 - Google Search Quality Analyst Detects & Treats AI-Generated Content
- 3:39 - Google: Sometimes Doing SEO Can Cause More Problems
- 4:00 - Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets
- 4:31 - Google AI Overviews Come To Circle To Search
- 4:47 - Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work
- 5:07 - Google Business Profiles Launches Chat With Text & WhatsApp In US
- 5:24 - Google Map Pins On Service Area Businesses - A Bug?
- 5:52 - New Google Ads Performance Max Features
- 6:04 - Google Ads Weekly Spend Fluctuations Often Due To Market Conditions Or Budget Changes
- 6:23 - Google Ads PMax Search Terms Insights Gains Source Data
- 6:46 - Google Ads PMax Reports With Private Search Term Category
- 6:59 - Bing Adaptive Zoom Setting
- 7:20 - Bing Tests New Local Pack Design With Blue Backgrounds
- 7:32 - Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter
- 7:50 - Microsoft Bing Now Hiding Google Search Results
- 8:24 - Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat
- 9:09 - Conclusion
