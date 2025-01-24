Google search ranking volatility is heated this week, but some of the tools are having issues tracking them. Google is sending out penalties, manual actions, over site reputation abuse in the European regions. Google updated its search quality raters guidelines. Google spam lead updated his bio, saying he works on detecting and treating AI-generated content. Google said that sometimes doing SEO can cause problems. Google has removed breadcrumbs from the mobile search results. Google AI Overviews come to Circle to Search. Google’s opt-out for page annotations does work. Google Business Profiles launches WhatsApp chat in the US. Google Maps pins are showing on service area businesses. Google Ads launched new Performance Max features yesterday. Google Ads weekly spend fluctuations explained. Google Ads PMax search term insights gets source data and private search term category data. Bing is testing adaptive zoom. Bing is testing a new local pack design. Bing is testing real estate search filter. Bing is hiding Google search results. Yahoo Search is testing AI Chat. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

