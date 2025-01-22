Google Map Pins On Service Area Businesses - A Bug?

For the past month or so, Google has been showing map pins on Service Area Businesses within Google. Previously, Google did not show pins on businesses without a public address but now they are, in some views.

Some are thinking this is a bug and some are asking if this is a new change.

This was reported in the Local Search Forum a couple of days ago and also earlier this month.

Here is one example of a landscaper who is a Service Area Business and it is showing a map pin for its local panel:

Google Sab Pin

Here is a different example:

Google Sab Pin2

This has been going on since December, according to some folks in the threads.

So is this a bug or a feature?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

