Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Jail Logo

Google looks to have expanded its enforcement of its site reputation abuse policy to European regions this week. Google began enforcement in the US back in May but Google seems to have issued a ton of these manual actions (manual penalties) to European based sites.

This comes around the time Google clarified their docs for the site reputation abuse policy.

Laura Chiocciora first notified me of this on X and said, "Looks like Google is finally sending manual actions in Europe! Here's an example from Italy: all the whitelabel projects are now gone (except Ansa). Seeing similar things in other countries too."

Here are the screenshots she shared:

Europe Results Site Rep

Spain Results Site Rep

Glenn Gabe followed up on X and wrote, "Big news. Looks like manual actions have been applied in Europe for site reputation abuse (at least for coupons). Laura provides some information below in her tweet, and I just checked a number of sites I had documented. Yep, all seeing big drops starting yesterday into today. And when running site queries, I see the infamous "10 results" returned. See screenshots below."

He then shared these charts:

Chart 1

Chart 2

Chart 3

And this search result:

Site Command

And this:

Wonder why Google delayed the roll out to European regions until now?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:27 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.