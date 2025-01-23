Google looks to have expanded its enforcement of its site reputation abuse policy to European regions this week. Google began enforcement in the US back in May but Google seems to have issued a ton of these manual actions (manual penalties) to European based sites.

This comes around the time Google clarified their docs for the site reputation abuse policy.

Laura Chiocciora first notified me of this on X and said, "Looks like Google is finally sending manual actions in Europe! Here's an example from Italy: all the whitelabel projects are now gone (except Ansa). Seeing similar things in other countries too."

Here are the screenshots she shared:

Glenn Gabe followed up on X and wrote, "Big news. Looks like manual actions have been applied in Europe for site reputation abuse (at least for coupons). Laura provides some information below in her tweet, and I just checked a number of sites I had documented. Yep, all seeing big drops starting yesterday into today. And when running site queries, I see the infamous "10 results" returned. See screenshots below."

He then shared these charts:

And this search result:

And this:

In France too pic.twitter.com/2b1p09nTYl — Fabien SEO ✳️ (@fabienr34) January 22, 2025

Quick update on the EU manual actions for site reputation abuse that went out two days ago (targeting sites across multiple countries starting with coupons). Again, coupons is the easiest target (and it's how this started in the U.S. in March 2024). I'm seeing huge drops across… pic.twitter.com/Sb4kuks9TF — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 23, 2025

Wonder why Google delayed the roll out to European regions until now?

