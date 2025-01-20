Ginny Marvin, Google's Ad Liaison, explained why you might see weekly spend fluctuations in your Google Ads account. "Weekly spend fluctuations are typically due to changing market conditions (weather events, industry trends, etc.) and/or any recent budget changes in the campaign," Ginny Marvin wrote on X.

Ginny Marvin added, "While the average weekly spend can fluctuate up/down with changing market conditions, campaigns won’t exceed their monthly spend limit. We'll also notify advertisers around mid-month if your LSA campaign does exhaust its monthly budget."

"You may also be more likely to experience this when the campaign has limited flexibility to meet and/or adjust to shifts in demand throughout the month," she added.

