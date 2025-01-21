Microsoft Bing Now Hiding Google Search Results

Jan 21, 2025
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Google

Recently, we saw Microsoft tricking searchers into thinking they were searching in Google and not on Bing.

Now, Bing is hiding the Google search results and placing when you search Bing for the term Google. Plus, Bing is showing a "Promoted by Microsoft" search box.

Here is what the search results page looks like:

Bing Hiding Google Search Result

You need to click the "see more" results to be able to see the search results in Bing for Google.

This was spotted by Punit who notified me of this on Bluesky.

Bing is also testing a version with that Google looking logo again but not hiding the Google search listings below them:

Bing Google Box2

Here is what happens when you search for Bing on Google - you get Bing right away:

Googling For Bing

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

