Yahoo seems to be testing AI Chat within its search results. The chat feature loads on the right side for your query. You click on it and it loads an AI chat bot.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X - here is his screenshot:

Here is a video from Sachin of how it works:

Yahoo new AI chat feature, and now they are experimenting with related search. Here’s how it works – just thought it would be worth sharing with you! @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/4AMQqlFAJS — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 22, 2025

Maybe this is a sign of the new stuff Yahoo was wiring up with Search? As a reminder, in January of 2023, Yahoo tweeted that it will make search cool again, explaining a week later that Yahoo Search is making a return. Sadly, most of you don't think Yahoo can compete with the current players. Then November 2023 they said we can expect something soonish - but that was a long time ago.

I cannot replicate this feature, can you?

It is hard to know if they made their own AI for this or if they are licensing Microsoft Copilot or something else.

Update: Here is what it looks like: