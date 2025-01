Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Yahoo seems to be testing AI Chat within its search results. The chat feature loads on the right side for your query. You click on it and it loads an AI chat bot.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X - here is his screenshot:

Here is a video from Sachin of how it works:

Yahoo new AI chat feature, and now they are experimenting with related search. Here’s how it works – just thought it would be worth sharing with you! @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/4AMQqlFAJS — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 22, 2025

Maybe this is a sign of the new stuff Yahoo was wiring up with Search? As a reminder, in January of 2023, Yahoo tweeted that it will make search cool again, explaining a week later that Yahoo Search is making a return. Sadly, most of you don't think Yahoo can compete with the current players. Then November 2023 they said we can expect something soonish - but that was a long time ago.

I cannot replicate this feature, can you?

It is hard to know if they made their own AI for this or if they are licensing Microsoft Copilot or something else.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Here is what it looks like: