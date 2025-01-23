Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Robot

Yahoo seems to be testing AI Chat within its search results. The chat feature loads on the right side for your query. You click on it and it loads an AI chat bot.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X - here is his screenshot:

Yahoo Search Ai Chat

Here is a video from Sachin of how it works:

Maybe this is a sign of the new stuff Yahoo was wiring up with Search? As a reminder, in January of 2023, Yahoo tweeted that it will make search cool again, explaining a week later that Yahoo Search is making a return. Sadly, most of you don't think Yahoo can compete with the current players. Then November 2023 they said we can expect something soonish - but that was a long time ago.

I cannot replicate this feature, can you?

It is hard to know if they made their own AI for this or if they are licensing Microsoft Copilot or something else.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Here is what it looks like:

Was able to replicate. Asked me to login first (had to create an account), then took me here:

[image or embed]

— Ethan Lazuk (@ethanlazuk.bsky.social) January 23, 2025 at 5:57 PM

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:27 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work
Next Story: Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.