New Google Ads Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ Features

Google Ads Report

Google announced a number of new Google Ads Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ features with the aim to provide advertisers with more control, transparency, and actionable insights within Performance Max campaigns, the company said. These include updates around more campaign control, enhanced Search reporting and guidance, and asset group improvements.

Here is a bullet point list of what is new:

More‬‭ campaign‬‭ controls‬‭ to‬‭ steer‬‭ AI‬

  • ‬‭Campaign-level‬‭ negative‬‭ keywords‬‭ rolling‬‭ out‬‭ to‬‭ all‬‭ advertisers‬
  • New‬‭ customer‬‭ acquisition‬‭ goal‬‭ with‬‭ high‬‭ value‬‭ mode‬
  • Brand‬‭ exclusions‬‭ for‬‭ different‬‭ formats‬‭ in‬‭ retailer‬‭ campaigns‬‭ with‬‭ product‬‭ feeds‬
  • "URL‬‭ contains"‬‭ rules‬‭ for‬‭ campaigns‬‭ with‬‭ product‬‭ feeds‬
  • Demographic‬‭ exclusions‬
  • Device‬‭ targeting‬

‬‭ Deeper‬‭ Search‬‭ reporting‬

  • Search‬‭ themes‬‭ usefulness‬‭ indicator‬

‬‭Improved‬‭ asset‬‭ group‬‭ reporting‬

  • Ability‬‭ to‬‭ segment‬‭ and‬‭ download‬‭ asset‬‭ group‬‭ performance‬

Search Terms Insights:

Google Ads Search Term Report

Useful Indicator:

Google Ads Search Themes Eligle

Forum discussion at X.

 

