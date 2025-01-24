Google announced a number of new Google Ads Performance Max features with the aim to provide advertisers with more control, transparency, and actionable insights within Performance Max campaigns, the company said. These include updates around more campaign control, enhanced Search reporting and guidance, and asset group improvements.
Here is a bullet point list of what is new:
More campaign controls to steer AI
- Campaign-level negative keywords rolling out to all advertisers
- New customer acquisition goal with high value mode
- Brand exclusions for different formats in retailer campaigns with product feeds
- "URL contains" rules for campaigns with product feeds
- Demographic exclusions
- Device targeting
Deeper Search reporting
- Search themes usefulness indicator
Improved asset group reporting
- Ability to segment and download asset group performance
Search Terms Insights:
Useful Indicator:
