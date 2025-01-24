Google announced a number of new Google Ads Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ features with the aim to provide advertisers with more control, transparency, and actionable insights within Performance Max campaigns, the company said. These include updates around more campaign control, enhanced Search reporting and guidance, and asset group improvements.

Here is a bullet point list of what is new:

More‬‭ campaign‬‭ controls‬‭ to‬‭ steer‬‭ AI‬

‬‭Campaign-level‬‭ negative‬‭ keywords‬‭ rolling‬‭ out‬‭ to‬‭ all‬‭ advertisers‬

New‬‭ customer‬‭ acquisition‬‭ goal‬‭ with‬‭ high‬‭ value‬‭ mode‬

Brand‬‭ exclusions‬‭ for‬‭ different‬‭ formats‬‭ in‬‭ retailer‬‭ campaigns‬‭ with‬‭ product‬‭ feeds‬

"URL‬‭ contains"‬‭ rules‬‭ for‬‭ campaigns‬‭ with‬‭ product‬‭ feeds‬

Demographic‬‭ exclusions‬

Device‬‭ targeting‬

‬‭ Deeper‬‭ Search‬‭ reporting‬

Search‬‭ themes‬‭ usefulness‬‭ indicator‬

‬‭Improved‬‭ asset‬‭ group‬‭ reporting‬

Ability‬‭ to‬‭ segment‬‭ and‬‭ download‬‭ asset‬‭ group‬‭ performance‬

Search Terms Insights:

Useful Indicator:

