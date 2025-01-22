Google Business Profiles Launches Chat With Text & WhatsApp In US

Jan 22, 2025
Google Maps

Woman Business Owner Phone

Google Business Profiles started to allow chat through texting and WhatsApp for businesses in international regions. Now, this feature seems to be rolling out to businesses based in the United States.

When I go to edit my contact information for my New York based business, I get the option to set up chat through texting and WhatsApp, here is a screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Whatsapp Us

Henry Heredia posted about this on X last night and I double checked my own business and I see it too:

There is a Google help document on this feature here. The document does still say, "This feature is not yet available in the US."

Forum discussion at X.

 

