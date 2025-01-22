Google Business Profiles started to allow chat through texting and WhatsApp for businesses in international regions. Now, this feature seems to be rolling out to businesses based in the United States.

When I go to edit my contact information for my New York based business, I get the option to set up chat through texting and WhatsApp, here is a screenshot:

Henry Heredia posted about this on X last night and I double checked my own business and I see it too:

There is a Google help document on this feature here. The document does still say, "This feature is not yet available in the US."

