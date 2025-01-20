Google Ads PMax Search Terms Insights Gains Source Data

Google has added a new source column to the Google Ads search terms insights report for Performance Max. The source column can show search themes, URLs, creative assets and more.

This was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "PMAX now has a "source" column for clicks, conversions & other metrics."

Here is a screenshot:

Hana Kobzová also posted about this saying, "You can check if this new column is available in your account by following these steps: Campaigns > Insights and reports > Insights > Search terms insights section > Search category."

"This column shows the reason behind Google’s decision to trigger the ad for a specific search category," she added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

