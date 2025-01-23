Google AI Overviews Come To Circle To Search

Jan 23, 2025
Google

Google Circle

Now when you use Circle To Search in Google, Google can now return AI Overviews to those results. Google said they are "expanding AI Overviews to more kinds of visual search results for places, trending images, unique objects and more."

So when you use Circle to Search, Google will show you a tab that expands from the bottom; first showing the AI Overview and then search results.

With Circle to Search you can select images, text or videos and then by circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping - Google can search the object within that image, text or video. Google wrote, "Circle to Search can help you quickly identify items in a photo or video." "Relevant ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the page," Google added.

Here is how it looks with AI Overviews:

Google Ai Overviews Come To Circle To Search

Google also added to Circle to Search that it recognizes numbers, email addresses and URLs you see on your screen so you can take action with a single tap.

Forum discussion at X.

 

