Chris Nelson, Senior Staff Analyst, Search Ranking at Google has updated his LinkedIn bio to specify that he manages a large team that builds ranking solutions for Google Search. One line says, "Address novel content issues (e.g., detection and treatment of AI-generated content)."

Here is a screenshot:

Here is the bio:

I manage a large, global team that builds ranking solutions as part of Google Search and direct the following areas: -Prevent manipulation of ranking signals (e.g., anti-abuse, spam, harm)

-Provide qualitative and quantitative understanding of quality issues (e.g., user interactions, insights)

-Address novel content issues (e.g., detection and treatment of AI-generated content)

-Reward satisfying, helpful content

Now, Chris Nelson has been with Google for over 15 years and we've covered him numerous times here over the years.

Him adding "detection and treatment of AI-generated content" is interesting given Google's stance on AI-content. Most recently, Google said using AI to generate content for links would be against its guidelines. Google also said double down on AI content may be a bad idea. Google spoke to me about AI content when I interview Danny Sullivan and provided additional advice around AI content saying don't do scaled content abuse.

I do wonder what is down the pipeline for AI content and Google search quality and this may be a sign.

