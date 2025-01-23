Google has removed the breadcrumb from the mobile search results, leaving only the domain in the search result snippets. The desktop search results will continue to have the breadcrumb and domain in the snippets.

Google said this is to provide a "cleaner, more streamlined look for how URLs appear in search results." Google added this is a global launch and will affect all mobile results in "all languages and regions."

Google added on LinkedIn, "Because of how breadcrumbs get truncated on smaller screens, we've found the breadcrumb element isn't as useful to people who are searching on mobile."

Here is what it looks like on mobile search now:

And the desktop comparison:

As a note, Google dropped URLs in mobile search for breadcrumbs and site names in 2015.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.