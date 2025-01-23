Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:27 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Bread

Google has removed the breadcrumb from the mobile search results, leaving only the domain in the search result snippets. The desktop search results will continue to have the breadcrumb and domain in the snippets.

Google said this is to provide a "cleaner, more streamlined look for how URLs appear in search results." Google added this is a global launch and will affect all mobile results in "all languages and regions."

Google added on LinkedIn, "Because of how breadcrumbs get truncated on smaller screens, we've found the breadcrumb element isn't as useful to people who are searching on mobile."

Here is what it looks like on mobile search now:

Breadcrumb On Mobile

And the desktop comparison:

Breadcrumb On Desktop

As a note, Google dropped URLs in mobile search for breadcrumbs and site names in 2015.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:27 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter
Next Story: Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.