Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2025

Jan 24, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search quality raters guideline were updated. Google Ads launched a ton of new PMax features. Google says spammers encourage you to waste your time disavowing links. Google Ads to drop certification for some advertisers. Bing is testing a new local pack design. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

