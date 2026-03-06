Bing With Asian Owned Labels On Microsoft Ads

Mar 6, 2026
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Asian Owned

A few years ago, Microsoft Advertising the support of Asian owned labels and attributes on its search ads within Bing. Google has a similar attribute, by the way. Honestly, I've never seen the label on Bing, until now.

Khushal Bherwani spotted a couple in the wild and honestly, it seems like a bug. He posted this screenshot on X - but why would Amazon be labeled as Asian owned?

Bing Asian Owned Ad Label

Of course, it doesn't always show - so maybe it is a bug?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Most Recent Articles

