A few years ago, Microsoft Advertising the support of Asian owned labels and attributes on its search ads within Bing. Google has a similar attribute, by the way. Honestly, I've never seen the label on Bing, until now.

Khushal Bherwani spotted a couple in the wild and honestly, it seems like a bug. He posted this screenshot on X - but why would Amazon be labeled as Asian owned?

Of course, it doesn't always show - so maybe it is a bug?

There is without test window for same result pic.twitter.com/XRRzrBjkQ9 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 25, 2026

