Microsoft is testing a "Go to Shopping" button within the Bing Search results. This is instead of the narrower shopping section that shows shopping results by just says "see all."

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot on X - he wrote, "Bing is testing a ‘Go to Shopping’ button under shopping ads that redirects to the Shopping tab."

Here is that screenshot:

In comparison, this is what I see for a similar query:

I suspect this new version would drive a bit more clicks into Bing Shopping.

