Mar 6, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
This week, we continue to see ongoing heated Google Search volatility. I posted the big Google webmaster report for March 2026. Google AI Mode added more links to recipe sites. Google AI Mode has this recipe widget but is that a good thing. Google AI Overviews has expandable drop-downs that just seem weird. Google AI Mode sidebar links don’t pass referrer, but it should be fixed. ChatGPT launched GPT5.3 but web search will now show fewer links. Google has a patent that says it can send people from search to AI-generated web pages, instead of your page. Google had a new help document on web crawling. Google says how to help Google pick your image thumbnail. Google removed the accessibility section from the JavaScript SEO document. Google Knowledge Panels now have these colored table elements. Google has a new help document on Universal Commerce Protocol UCP. Google Ads is testing an ad label named sponsored options in the area. Google added build to order attribute for Google Merchant Center. Google updated its alcohol, prescription drugs, gambling and government policies. Google may allow publishers to claim Google Discover profiles. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

