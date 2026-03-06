Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2026

Mar 6, 2026
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says most sites do not need to disavow links but that is not all sites. Google Ads customer match data uploads has some changes coming soon. Google Local Service Ads team is refusing to issue some important credits. Bing has asian-owned labels on some listings. Bing is also testing a go to shopping button. Finally, I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

