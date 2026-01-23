Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched Personal Intelligence in AI Mode within Google Search. Google will fallback to featured snippets when AI Overviews cannot be generated. Google Ads for PMax has a bug with editing asset groups in the web interface. Gemini local results can show you what Google thinks of a local business. Also, there are some details on how to secure your Google Ads account, which is especially important today. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Gains Personal Intelligence In AI Mode
    As expected, but sooner than I thought, Google has brought Personal Intelligence to Google Search within AI Mode. This first launched last week in the Gemini app and is now rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English in the U.S.
  • Google Falls Back To Featured Snippets When AI Overviews Don't Generate
    Google will sometimes fall back to showing featured snippets when it is unable to generate AI Overviews for a query. And when that happens, it sometimes looks like an AI Overview, but it is not an AI Overview, it is a featured snippet.
  • Google Ads PMax Asset Group Editing Bug
    Google Ads currently has a bug where if you try to edit your asset groups within your Performance Max campaigns in the web user interface, it simply won't work. Google is reportedly aware of the issue and is telling advertisers to use Google Ads Editor or the API as a workaround for now.
  • Gemini Local Results Insights Into How Google Interprets Your Business
    Google's Gemini may be rolling out new local results, it may be new, I am not sure. But the details it shows may give you insight into how Google understands and interprets your business. Gemini gives new headlines and sections about your business based on what it thinks it knows about it.
  • Secure Your Google Ads Account Against The Rise In Hijackings
    For the past year or so, I've seen a growing number of complaints about Google Ads accounts being hijacked. It seems to be getting worse, even after we covered the Google Ads account hijacks last November. So how do you reduce the chances of your Google Ads account being hijacked?
  • Google Robot Massage
    Did you know that Google offers massages by robots? I found this video of a robot massage on Instagram. The video was taken at the Google Mountain View, California office.
  • Video: Google Search Double Heated, Personal Intelligence in AI Mode, ChatGPT Ads & Apple Siri Updates Coming
    This week, we covered the doubly heated Google Search ranking volatility, but nothing was confirmed by Google. OpenAI will soon test ads in ChatGPT responses and they will charge on an impression basis, not click basis. Google released Personal Intelligence for Google Search within AI Mode. Google AI Overviews...

