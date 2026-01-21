Google Ads Still Not Coming To Gemini (Post ChatGPT Ads Announcement)

Jan 21, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Chat Ai

Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind CEO, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Google does not have "any plans" to bring ads to Gemini. This comes even after OpenAI announced ads are coming to ChatGPT.

This was covered by Alex Health who wrote, "Hassabis made the comment on Tuesday during a Sources Live conversation with me on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland."

“It's interesting they've gone for that so early,” Hassabis said in reaction to ChatGPT ads coming. “Maybe they feel they need to make more revenue.”

Google said ads are not coming to the Gemini App last December, so this isn't really new. The only difference is that OpenAI is now going to be bringing ads to ChatGPT. But Google won't be doing that soon.

To be fair, Google's Gemini models are used in Google Search, AI Overviews and AI Mode and those are filled with ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2026

Jan 21, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again January 21

Jan 21, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Still Not Coming To Gemini (Post ChatGPT Ads Announcement)

Jan 21, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Adds "Answer Now" Button To Gemini App - If You Can't Wait...

Jan 21, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Verified Section Details

Jan 21, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Monopoly Appeal Legal Docs Mention Search Signals

Jan 21, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Adds "Answer Now" Button To Gemini App - If You Can't Wait...
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again January 21

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.