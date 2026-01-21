Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind CEO, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Google does not have "any plans" to bring ads to Gemini. This comes even after OpenAI announced ads are coming to ChatGPT.

This was covered by Alex Health who wrote, "Hassabis made the comment on Tuesday during a Sources Live conversation with me on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland."

“It's interesting they've gone for that so early,” Hassabis said in reaction to ChatGPT ads coming. “Maybe they feel they need to make more revenue.”

Google said ads are not coming to the Gemini App last December, so this isn't really new. The only difference is that OpenAI is now going to be bringing ads to ChatGPT. But Google won't be doing that soon.

To be fair, Google's Gemini models are used in Google Search, AI Overviews and AI Mode and those are filled with ads.

Forum discussion at X.