OpenAI Will Soon Test Ads On ChatGPT

Jan 19, 2026 - 7:21 am
Chat Ai Interface

OpenAI announced on Friday it will begin testing ads in the ChatGPT responses in the coming weeks. The ads will show on the free product and low-cost subscription tier, ChatGPT Go. The ads will show under the main response and not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you. Advertisers will not get conversations with ChatGPT. The ads will be clearly labeled as ads.

Here is how an ad may look in ChatGPT:

Openai Chatgpt Ads 1

Plus, some ads, you might be able to chat with. OpenAI said, "you might see an ad and be able to directly ask the questions you need to make a purchase decision." Here is what that might look like:

Openai Chatgpt Ads 2

The Financial Times reports it expects to make "low billions" from ads in 2026.

In short:

  • Ads are coming to ChatGPT
  • Responses in ChatGPT will not be influenced by ads.
  • Ads are separate and clearly labeled.
  • OpenAI will match ads to conversation topics using some personalization data.
  • Your conversations are private from advertisers.
  • Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers will not have ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

