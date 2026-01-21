Google is testing adding to the verification section of the Local Service Ads detail screen various details and qualifiers.

These details and qualifiers include attributes such as Passed License Check" , "Number Of Recent Bookings", "Passed Background Check" And "Has Business Insurance."

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted some screenshots of this on X. Higman said he is not a fan of these and shared a couple of screenshots, here is one of them:

Here is another:

As a consumer, I don't mind these but maybe advertisers don't like them?

Forum discussion at X.