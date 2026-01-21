Google Local Service Ads Verified Section Details

Google Verify Badge

Google is testing adding to the verification section of the Local Service Ads detail screen various details and qualifiers.

These details and qualifiers include attributes such as Passed License Check" , "Number Of Recent Bookings", "Passed Background Check" And "Has Business Insurance."

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted some screenshots of this on X. Higman said he is not a fan of these and shared a couple of screenshots, here is one of them:

Google Local Service Ads Verified Section

Here is another:

Google Local Service Ads Verified Section2

As a consumer, I don't mind these but maybe advertisers don't like them?

Forum discussion at X.

 

