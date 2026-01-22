Google Search Makes Recipe Results More Publisher Friendly

Jan 22, 2026
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Chef

A few weeks ago, we covered how damaging the Google Search results were for recipe publishers and bloggers. It was nicknamed Frankenstein recipes because it would take pieces of these recipes from bloggers, mash them together and ruin them, all while also mentioning the brand name - hurting the brand.

Well, Google may be rolling out a fix or adjustment to those results, by bringing back the recipe carousel results and removing or pushing down the AI Overview section for many recipe queries.

Not everyone is seeing this yet, so maybe this is going to be rolling out to more users soon? This is something Google also tested in October 2025.

Adam Gallagher from Inspired Taste posted some examples last night on X of these improvements. He said, "Using incognito we are seeing them consistently on broader recipe searches like “lemon chicken thighs”. This is much more promising Google." "On branded searches like “inspired taste pork loin” we are seeing the AIO further down the page and the AIO is only an overview. It isn’t a full recipe since there are only key ingredients listed. We still have domain recipe page citation issues though," he added.

Here are these examples:

I see what Adam sees, so maybe this is rolling out now or maybe not? Let's keep an eye on it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

