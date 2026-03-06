Google Local Service Ads can be super expensive; each call or click can cost hundreds of dollars. Which is why Google has generally been good about refunding for mistaken leads or issues with those leads.

But LSA guru, Anthony Higman was shocked to see Google not credit his client $400 for a call from an existing client who happened to click through the Google LSA ad. Google reportedly confirmed the call came from an existing client and not a new lead, but refused to credit the ad money back.

Anything posted the details on X and said, "Our client was charged $400 for a current client to call their Google Local Services Ads profile. direct business search was not turned on. I thought, ok no big deal, I will escalate this and they will obviously rectify the situation since this was a mistake. I went back and forth with an account manager over there who denied it. I escalated it further and they are not refunding it even though they clearly know its a current client call."

Here is the email he shared of this from Google:

I guess the auto credit system in place is not working in some situations. :(

Here are screenshots of the support chat:

Len added:

Historically.. LSA does not credit duplicate leads if they can't track it OR if it's been over 15 days since they last called.



They've removed this language from their site though: https://t.co/xWc7V1RtIW — Len (@lenraleigh) March 4, 2026

Do any of you have similar issues?

