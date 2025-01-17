For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week I covered how the third-party search rank checking tools seem to have cooled, but the chatter is still pretty heated. Maybe Google is blocking these tools, as I covered. Google still shows sites in AI Overviews even if they have manual actions. Google updated its manual actions for News and Discover policy violations. Google says it selects third-party review boxes algorithmically. Google prefers review ratings to contain the author's name and comments. Google Maps pin attack exploit seems to be fixed. Google Search people also search for is testing using AI, and so is What People Are Saying. Google Search video tab has continuous scroll. Google is testing a zoom animation for going to the next page of the search results. There is this scary Google Ads phishing scam going around. Google Ads Search Max may be coming soon. Google updated its hotel policies. Bing updated its AI answers to be more publisher friendly. Bing is testing bolding the sponsored label in its search results. Bing Ads is testing see more links. Google partnered with the Associated Press for more real time news. We posted some search market share numbers, but can you trust them. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

