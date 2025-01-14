Google & Bing Search Engine Market Share Data Over The Year

Jan 14, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Bing Chart

Statcounter's search market share data for the 2024 year is up and there are a lot of ways to look at this data. At Search Engine Land, Danny Goodwin wrote Google's search market share drops below 90% for first time since 2015. But when you dig in, the data might also tell other stories.

Here is worldwide data of search market share since Statcounter started counting in January 2009:

Statcounter Search Engine Ww Monthly 200901 202412

This is how that data looks like over the past year, notice that the last three months, Google was below 90%:

Statcounter Search Engine Ww Monthly 202312 202412

Bing was at 3.37% a year ago and is now at 3.97%, where as Google was at 91.62% and is now at 89.74%.

But let's look at mobile search, which may be one of the most important areas to look at. Google is still well into the 90% market share but the share did drop a bit. Google was at 95.8% a year ago and is now at 93.88%; Bing ended with only 0.84%.

Statcounter Search Engine Ww Monthly 202312 202412 Mobile

Then if you look at USA data, Google hit 90.37% for the first time in November 2024, it never had over 90% share prior to that and now is back down to its 87/88% share where it has been for some time.

Statcounter Search Engine Us Monthly 202312 202412

Here is a look at that data from 2009:

Statcounter Search Engine Us Monthly 200901 202412

You can slice and dice the data many ways - so is Google losing enough share to make a difference competitively?

There is also Cloudflare that has this data where it looks different. Meaning, Cloudflare shows Google had 88.7% share in January 2024 and 88.9% share in November 2024.

Let's not forget that time Statcounter data was wrong but they admitted it and fixed it.

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.

 

