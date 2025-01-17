Google Testing AI Generated What People Are Saying

Jan 17, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Latte

Google seems to be testing an AI-generated version of What People Are Saying in Google Search. This shows a similar video or social media type of search results but it says generative AI is experimental.

This version was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video of it in action on X:

Google What People Are Saying Ai

In Khushal's example, it also showed the non-generative AI version on the same page:

Google What People Are Saying

Here is his video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

