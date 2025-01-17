Google seems to be testing an AI-generated version of What People Are Saying in Google Search. This shows a similar video or social media type of search results but it says generative AI is experimental.

This version was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video of it in action on X:

In Khushal's example, it also showed the non-generative AI version on the same page:

Here is his video:

🆕 We have two What people are saying one is generic and one is from ai experimental in page. Basically both are showing social media posts and videos pic.twitter.com/dWuag45h42 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 15, 2025

