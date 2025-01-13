Google Map Pin Attack Exploit Fixed

Jan 13, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Pin Bandaid

Google has reportedly fixed the Google Maps pin attack exploit that has been lingering on with Google for several months. The exploit allowed one to move business locations to another location, making them disappear in the rankings and local pack for relevant searches.

We first reported about the issue back in March 2024 and then realized a few months later that this was a serious exploit. Spammers were hijacking the location of businesses on Google Maps by moving their map pins, that results in local ranking declines and possible Google Business Profile suspensions.

Ben Fisher, a Google Business Profile Diamond Product Expert, posted that this has now been fully fixed. He wrote on X, "The Pin move attack is resolved. Google Business Profile has internally fixed the ability for map users to cause suspensions via an attack merchants by moving the map pain." He added, "To be clear this is just an update from the GBP team it is permanently fixed now."

Here are those posts:

I am not sure what took so long but I am glad to hear it is fixed.

I did not try the exploit in order to double check it is really fixed, I didn't want to cause any issues.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2025

Jan 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Maps

Google Map Pin Attack Exploit Fixed

Jan 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Result Snippets Related Reviews Carousel

Jan 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Testing Bold Sponsored Labels

Jan 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Updated AI Copilot Answer Which Is More Publisher Friendly

Jan 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Manual Actions For News & Discover Policy Violations Updated

Jan 13, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Result Snippets Related Reviews Carousel
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.