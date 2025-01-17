Google Ads Search Max Coming Soon?

Jan 17, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Max Logo

Google may be bringing Search Max to Google Ads soon. A "Search Max" option is showing up in the Google Ads match type report for some advertisers.

This was spotted by Lars Thoning Dybro where Adriaan Dekker posted on LinkedIn this screenshot of "Search Max" showing in the match type report:

Google Ads Search Max

There isn't a lot of information out there on Search Max, but Adrian Dekker has more details here - he wrote:

Search Max is designed to adapt to the ever-changing search landscape by delivering smarter, more effective ads. This innovative feature combines Search Term Matching and Text & URL Optimization to help marketers broaden their reach, improve user relevance, and drive higher conversions.

This looks super familiar and I thought I covered this before, but I cannot find it. :)

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2025

Jan 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility Cooling, AI Overviews Penalties, Maps Pin Hack Fix, Search Market Share & More

Jan 17, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Scary Google Ads Phishing Scam

Jan 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Search Max Coming Soon?

Jan 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Examples Of Events & Estimated Salary Images In Structured Data Docs

Jan 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Testing AI Generated What People Are Saying

Jan 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Updates Examples Of Events & Estimated Salary Images In Structured Data Docs
Next Story: Scary Google Ads Phishing Scam

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.