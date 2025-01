Google Ads Search Max

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google may be bringing Search Max to Google Ads soon. A "Search Max" option is showing up in the Google Ads match type report for some advertisers.

This was spotted by Lars Thoning Dybro where Adriaan Dekker posted on LinkedIn this screenshot of "Search Max" showing in the match type report:

There isn't a lot of information out there on Search Max, but Adrian Dekker has more details here - he wrote:

Search Max is designed to adapt to the ever-changing search landscape by delivering smarter, more effective ads. This innovative feature combines Search Term Matching and Text & URL Optimization to help marketers broaden their reach, improve user relevance, and drive higher conversions.

This looks super familiar and I thought I covered this before, but I cannot find it. :)

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.