Google Ads Search Max

Google may be bringing Search Max to Google Ads soon. A "Search Max" option is showing up in the Google Ads match type report for some advertisers.

This was spotted by Lars Thoning Dybro where Adriaan Dekker posted on LinkedIn this screenshot of "Search Max" showing in the match type report:

There isn't a lot of information out there on Search Max, but Adrian Dekker has more details here - he wrote:

Search Max is designed to adapt to the ever-changing search landscape by delivering smarter, more effective ads. This innovative feature combines Search Term Matching and Text & URL Optimization to help marketers broaden their reach, improve user relevance, and drive higher conversions.

This looks super familiar and I thought I covered this before, but I cannot find it. :)

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.