Microsoft is testing a new ad format where you can click "see more links" to show even more sitelinks on the search ads shown in the Bing search results. These are powered by Microsoft Advertising and seem to load even more links below the links already displayed in the search ad, in the search results.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots and videos of this in action on X.

Here is a GIF:

Here is a large screenshot:

This somewhat reminds me of when Google tested the load more sponsored results but this is for a single ad, not for more ads.

Forum discussion at X.