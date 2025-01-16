Google Tests Search Results Zooming In To Next Page Of Search Results

Jan 16, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Google

Google Zoom

Google Search is testing a zoom animation/effect when you click to the next page of the search results. Previously, we saw Google testing sliding in the next page of results from the right side of the page, but this one is a zoom-in animation.

This one was spotted by Martin McGarry who posted a video of this on Bluesky - here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Pagination Zoom Animation

Here is the GIF of the older slide in from right:

Google Sliding Search Results Page On Query

Some strange transitions in the UI on the paginated links for incognito searches

share.nmblc.cloud/4aee9945

@rustybrick.com

[image or embed]

— Martin SEO McGarry (@searchassistance.co.uk) January 14, 2025 at 10:19 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

