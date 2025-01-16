Google Search is testing a zoom animation/effect when you click to the next page of the search results. Previously, we saw Google testing sliding in the next page of results from the right side of the page, but this one is a zoom-in animation.

This one was spotted by Martin McGarry who posted a video of this on Bluesky - here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is the GIF of the older slide in from right:

