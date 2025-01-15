In some European regions, Google, likely because of the DMA laws, has to show review aggregated ratings from third-party sites. How does Google know which sites to take those reviews from? You would think Google has a trusted list of sites it would pick from but John Mueller of Google said, "These things tend to be algorithmic."

Google's John Mueller said this on Bluesky in response to a question that reads:

Google’s “Reviews” launched in EU a year ago, listing 3rd-party ratings. Allogarage was listed but vanished months ago. . Despite multiple inquiries, we have received no response explaining why this happened. Please investigate.

John Mueller replied:

These things tend to be algorithmic, so there's nothing we'd be able to say about specific entries.

Here are screenshots of that box:

You'd think these would be more manually selected but I guess not...

Forum discussion at Bluesky.