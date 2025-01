Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

In some European regions, Google, likely because of the DMA laws, has to show review aggregated ratings from third-party sites. How does Google know which sites to take those reviews from? You would think Google has a trusted list of sites it would pick from but John Mueller of Google said, "These things tend to be algorithmic."

Google's John Mueller said this on Bluesky in response to a question that reads:

Google’s “Reviews” launched in EU a year ago, listing 3rd-party ratings. Allogarage was listed but vanished months ago. . Despite multiple inquiries, we have received no response explaining why this happened. Please investigate.

John Mueller replied:

These things tend to be algorithmic, so there's nothing we'd be able to say about specific entries.

Here are screenshots of that box:

You'd think these would be more manually selected but I guess not...

