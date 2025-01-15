Google Search Generative AI For People Also Search For

Google is testing using its generative AI, Gemini, for the "people also search for" section within Google Search. I mean, Google is testing AI all over search, so I guess it makes sense for Google to use it here too.

As an FYI, the people also search for launched almost a decade ago. Yes, it has changed over the years and now it is changing by utilizing AI.

Here is a screenshot of this from Radu Oncescu on Bluesky and X:

Google People Also Search For Ai

When I try this, I do not see the "generative AI" label but Google is always testing.

He said, "Tapping on the “Learn more” button redirects me to a support page written in Italian (I live in Romania)."

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at Bluesky and X.

 

