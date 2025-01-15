In June 2024, Google dropped continuous scroll (infinite scroll) on desktop search and then mobile search. But if you click on the video tab within Google Search, continuous scroll is there.

I am not sure why it works for the video tab and if this is new or not. But Frank Sandtmann noticed this and posted about it on Mastodon and I can replicate it.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here if Frank's post:

As a reminder, Google launched continuous scroll on desktop in December 2022, and continuous scroll on mobile search in October 2021, 2.5 years ago. Since then Google has been testing bringing back the old pagination options where you click next and also the more results button and has now decided to do away with continuous scroll completely. In June 2024, Google dropped continuous scroll on desktop and shortly after on mobile.

So now we have it on the video tab of the Google search results...

