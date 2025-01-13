Microsoft is testing using bold sponsored labels in the Bing Search results. So instead of the very hard to see sponsored labels in Bing Search, Microsoft is testing bolding those sponsored labels.

Just an FYI, recently Bing switched for using "ad" to "sponsored" labels for its search ads.

They look like this:

But as Sachin Patel noted on X - Bing is testing bolding the label. Here is a screenshot he shared, I was not able to replicate this:

Just a reminder, Bing has some of the hardest-to-see ad labels in its search results. Bing even tested some super tricky ad labels and hidden labels that blend into the organic results.

