Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has partnered with The Associated Press to provide more real time data for Gemini. Google said "the AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app."

Neither company has disclosed how much Google will pay AP for the content. Google declined further comment on how it would present information from AP's journalism and whether it would credit the news organization or link back to the original articles.

“AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences,” says AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Kristin Heitmann. “We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP's journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products."

The AP also signed a deal with OpenAI previously.

There is more coverage of this news over here.

Forum discussion at X.