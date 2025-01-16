Google has partnered with The Associated Press to provide more real time data for Gemini. Google said "the AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app."

Neither company has disclosed how much Google will pay AP for the content. Google declined further comment on how it would present information from AP's journalism and whether it would credit the news organization or link back to the original articles.

“AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences,” says AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Kristin Heitmann. “We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP's journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products."

The AP also signed a deal with OpenAI previously.

