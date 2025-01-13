Bing Tests Updated AI Copilot Answer Which Is More Publisher Friendly

Microsoft is testing an updated Bing Search AI answer box powered by Copilot is testing an updated interface, that seems to promote links to publishers more. The links are more publisher-friendly, including showing the full domain name of the publisher and includes the site's favicon, which helps with branding.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos of it on X:

Here is the new test:

New Bing Ai Copilot Answers

Here is the current/old version:

Bing Ai Copilot Answers

Here are more screenshots and videos:

Again, this seems to be a test but I do like how this seems way more publisher-friendly than before...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Jan 13, 2025

