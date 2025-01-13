Microsoft is testing an updated Bing Search AI answer box powered by Copilot is testing an updated interface, that seems to promote links to publishers more. The links are more publisher-friendly, including showing the full domain name of the publisher and includes the site's favicon, which helps with branding.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos of it on X:

Here is the new test:

Here is the current/old version:

Here are more screenshots and videos:

Bing AI overviews

Previously, it showed 1, 2, 3 with links and a 'Learn More' section. Now, they’ve replaced numbers with website names, added a '+' for more sources, and included 'Based on sources' with 'Learn More.'@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/iExu9D4WfG — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 9, 2025

Again, this seems to be a test but I do like how this seems way more publisher-friendly than before...

Forum discussion at X.