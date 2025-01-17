Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility is still very heated but the tools are super calm - Google may be blocking them. There is this scary Google Ads phishing scam going around. Google Ads "Search Max" may be coming soon. Google updated its structured data screenshots for events and estimated salaries. Google is testing an AI What people are saying. Google is updating its hotel policies soon. And I posted my weekly SEO video from while on vacation (sorry for the quality).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.