Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility is still very heated but the tools are super calm - Google may be blocking them. There is this scary Google Ads phishing scam going around. Google Ads "Search Max" may be coming soon. Google updated its structured data screenshots for events and estimated salaries. Google is testing an AI What people are saying. Google is updating its hotel policies soon. And I posted my weekly SEO video from while on vacation (sorry for the quality).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Is Google Blocking SEO Rank Checking Tools As Search Volatility Continues
    For the past week, we've been discussing how most of the third-party tracking tools have been showing much calmer and cooler search ranking volatility. This is all while the chatter within the SEO community still seems super heated. The reason may be that Google has been deploying new and more advanced blocking mechanisms towards these SEO tools.
  • Scary Google Ads Phishing Scam
    Some are seeing a super scary Google Ads phishing scam in the Google Search ads slots. When you search, sometimes a scam may come up, sending you to a Google Sites address that is not managed by Google, where it asks you to login to your Google account with your username and password.
  • Google Ads Search Max Coming Soon?
    Google may be bringing Search Max to Google Ads soon. A "Search Max" option is showing up in the Google Ads match type report for some advertisers.
  • Google Updates Examples Of Events & Estimated Salary Images In Structured Data Docs
    Google has updated the screenshot examples of the events and estimated salary sections of the Structured data markup that Google Search supports. I assume this update was to better match the newer updated designs that Google uses in the actual search results.
  • Google Testing AI Generated What People Are Saying
    Google seems to be testing an AI-generated version of What People Are Saying in Google Search. This shows a similar video or social media type of search results but it says generative AI is experimental.
  • Google Hotel Policies Updated On Availability & Rates
    Google is updating its hotel prohibited practices policy to specify that (1) you are required to display final room availability and rates before requesting user information and (2) you are required to avoid price changes after users enter their personal information.
  • Google Sufi Dancing
    Google held a dance workshop at the GooglePlex that taught Googlers how to do Persian and Sufi dancing. Here is a promo photo of it from Google and its partner. Sufi, I Googled...
  • Video: Google Search Volatility Cooling, AI Overviews Penalties, Maps Pin Hack Fix, Search Market Share & More
    This week I covered how the third-party search rank checking tools seem to have cooled, but the chatter is still pretty heated. Google still shows sites in AI Overviews even if they have manual actions. Google updated its manual actions for News and Discover policy violations.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

