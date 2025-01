Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Some are seeing a super scary Google Ads phishing scam in the Google Search ads slots. When you search, sometimes a scam may come up, sending you to a Google Sites address that is not managed by Google, where it asks you to login to your Google account with your username and password.

I spotted this on LinkedIn via Fabrizio Trentacosti who shared this video showing the scam. I made the video into a GIF but click through to see the full video:

Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, responded saying, "Thanks for flagging. I've passed this along. We expressly prohibit ads that aim to deceive people in order to steal their information or scam them. Our teams are actively investigating this issue and working quickly to address it."

Do not fall for these scams, and I am hopeful by the time this story goes live, Google fully patched this scam.

