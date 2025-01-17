Some are seeing a super scary Google Ads phishing scam in the Google Search ads slots. When you search, sometimes a scam may come up, sending you to a Google Sites address that is not managed by Google, where it asks you to login to your Google account with your username and password.

I spotted this on LinkedIn via Fabrizio Trentacosti who shared this video showing the scam. I made the video into a GIF but click through to see the full video:

Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, responded saying, "Thanks for flagging. I've passed this along. We expressly prohibit ads that aim to deceive people in order to steal their information or scam them. Our teams are actively investigating this issue and working quickly to address it."

Do not fall for these scams, and I am hopeful by the time this story goes live, Google fully patched this scam.

