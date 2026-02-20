For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week, we covered that Google Search has been super volatile all week long. Google’s John Mueller said they don’t really have a bad title black filter in search. It seems a lot of businesses are complaining that Google reviews are disappearing. Google also updated its review policies, so maybe it is related. Google Search Console rolled out the new AI-powered configuration tool. Google said the social channels and branded queries filter is still coming. Google and Bing call markdown files messy and cause unnecessary crawl load. Google highly discourages force indexing pages to Search. Google launched new links for AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google AI Mode now works in 53 new languages. Google said it is a huge engineering project to let sites opt out of showing in AI Overviews. Google AI Overviews clicks are shifting from organic clicks to shopping ad clicks. Google is losing a knowledge graph source. Google Ads may be auto enabling paused keywords, well, only for automatically paused keywords. Google Ads now shows PMax placement report details. Google Ads can calculate your conversion value for new customers. Google AdSense anchor and vignette ads bug won’t let you close the ads. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Thank you to our sponsor, Yahoo Search. Yahoo knows the way people are searching is changing – and as one of the top search engines in the US, with hundreds of millions of users, Yahoo Search is constantly evolving to deliver a simplified, innovative, and helpful search experience. Make sure to check out some of that innovation with Yahoo Scout.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!