Google Email: Fake Or Incentivised Reviews Found On Your Business Profile

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Broken Google Review Star

Google is now (past few weeks?) sending out emails when it detects fake or incentivised reviews on your Google Business Profile. Google also says it has removed the fake or incentivised reviews that were identified.

Google wrote, "The fake or incentivised reviews identified were removed. If we continue to find fake or incentivised reviews that attempt to increase your star rating, this may lead to restrictions being applied on your profile."

I spotted this via Ben Fisher who posted a screenshot of this on X:

Google Fake Or Incentivised Reviews Found On Your Business Profile

As a reminder, last week we covered that Google updated its local review policies and also we saw reviews dropping out of local listings.

Maybe it is all related?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2026

Feb 23, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Won't Use Sitemap Files If Its Not Convinced Of New/Important Content

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New UI For AI Responses With New Links & References

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Email: Fake Or Incentivised Reviews Found On Your Business Profile

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Missing A Chunk Of Data
Next Story: Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.