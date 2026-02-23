Google Fake Or Incentivised Reviews Found On Your Business Profile

Google is now (past few weeks?) sending out emails when it detects fake or incentivised reviews on your Google Business Profile. Google also says it has removed the fake or incentivised reviews that were identified.

Google wrote, "The fake or incentivised reviews identified were removed. If we continue to find fake or incentivised reviews that attempt to increase your star rating, this may lead to restrictions being applied on your profile."

I spotted this via Ben Fisher who posted a screenshot of this on X:

As a reminder, last week we covered that Google updated its local review policies and also we saw reviews dropping out of local listings.

Maybe it is all related?

Forum discussion at X.