Microsoft is testing a new user interface for the Bing Copilot AI responses. The new interface shows these link and references cards both inline and on the right.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who wrote on X, "Bing has updated its AI Overview design. It now includes references and linked answers."

Here is a screenshot of the new interface:

In comparison, this is what I see:

Here is his video:

Bing has updated its AI Overview design. It now includes references and linked answers. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/2cR6wK2bR4 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 18, 2026

Google just recently rolled out a new link interface for its AI responses in AI Mode and AI Overviews.

