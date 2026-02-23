Bing Tests New UI For AI Responses With New Links & References

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Cards

Microsoft is testing a new user interface for the Bing Copilot AI responses. The new interface shows these link and references cards both inline and on the right.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who wrote on X, "Bing has updated its AI Overview design. It now includes references and linked answers."

Here is a screenshot of the new interface:

Bing Ai Link References New

In comparison, this is what I see:

Bing Ai Link References Current

Here is his video:

Google just recently rolled out a new link interface for its AI responses in AI Mode and AI Overviews.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2026

Feb 23, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Won't Use Sitemap Files If Its Not Convinced Of New/Important Content

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New UI For AI Responses With New Links & References

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Email: Fake Or Incentivised Reviews Found On Your Business Profile

Feb 23, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services
Next Story: Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.